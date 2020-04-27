In September 2018 Winslow artist Andy Chapman painted four figures holding red balloons floating over a city skyline on the Temple Street side of Joe’s Smoke Shop in downtown Waterville. From there, he and his colleagues, Sullivan O’Keefe and Monique Pelletier, applied brush to The Concourse wall that was once a trash strewn alley behind Concourse businesses.

In this time of coronavirus, Chapman was back at the wall again on Thursday, creating a tribute to love depicting a pair of masked lovers.

Chapman has done several murals around the city for Waterville Creates! and other organizations. He also painted one at Big G’s Deli in Winslow and said he just completed one at Waterville Senior High School for the Mid-Maine Adult Education center there. And over the weekend, he added more to the wall.

