AUGUSTA — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s headquarters is reopening Monday after a coronavirus exposure briefly shuttered the headquarters of the agency responsible for leading the state response to the pandemic.
The Maine CDC building was closed over the weekend for cleaning and disinfecting after officials learned that an outside vendor with the virus had entered the building.
The building closure didn’t affect coronavirus testing or distribution of personal protective equipment, which takes place in other facilities, a spokeswoman said. Epidemiological investigation of confirmed cases continued through the closure.
The vendor was in the offices on Tuesday. A spokeswoman said one CDC worker who came into contact with the vendor is taking precautions.
CDC workers were notified Saturday that the building was being closed for cleaning, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services said. The cleaning was completed by Sunday evening, officials said.
