In coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the American Red Cross seeks people who are fully recovered from the new coronavirus to sign up to donate plasma to help current COVID-19 patients, according to the American Red Crosses website.

Patients who have fully recovered following a COVID-19 diagnosis may have antibodies in their plasma that can help those with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections.

The following area blood drives are scheduled:

Friday, May 1

MaineGeneral Medical Center, 35 Medical Center Parkway, Augusta, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MaineGeneral Medical Center, 149 North St., Waterville, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, May 4

Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive, Augusta, 1-6 p.m.

ARC Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way Topsham, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

VFW, 58 Preble Ave., Madison, 1-6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 5

Northern Light Primary Care, 492 Main St., Corinth, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 7

Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive, Augusta, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

American Legion Post 202, 79 Foreside Road, Topsham, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Church of the Nazarene, 200 Central St., Pittsfield, noon-5 p.m.

Saint Francis Church, 130 Route 133, Winthrop, noon-5 p.m.

Friday, May 8

LincolnHealth Education Center, 66 Chapman St., Damariscotta,10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

O’Brien’s Event Center, 375 Main St., Waterville, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, May 9, 2020

First Congregational Church, 28 High St., Wiscasset, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, May 11, 2020

ARC Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way, Topsham, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dexter Unitarian Universalist Church, 35 Church St., Dexter, 1-6 p.m.

Thursday, May 14

Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive, Augusta, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 16

American Legion, 79 Legion Memorial Drive, South China, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 19

Winslow Parks and Recreation, 114 Benton Ave, Winslow, noon-5 p.m.

Saturday, May 23

Church of the Nazarene, 81 Main St., Fairfield, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To support social distancing, appointments are now required. With thousands of blood drives cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are working hard to open new donation sites. If you don’t see available appointments near you in the near future, please search 7-10 days out.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit redcross.org.

