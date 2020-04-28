A busy night of live music at Blue in 2016. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Blue will celebrating 15 years with BlueFest, online performances scheduled from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, Thursday and Friday, and from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday at facebook.com/portcityblue.
The music venue in Portland’s Arts District, will host a multi-day online music festival and fundraiser featuring a long list of artists, many of whom have stood on its stage.

As you stream performances, you can contribute to Blue’s GoFundMe with 60 percent of donations going to the musicians and the rest to support Blue and its staff. The acts will include Benito Gonzalez, Jenny Van West, Samuel James with D. Gross, Colleen C. Lark, Amos Libby, Will Bradford, Pete Dubuc, Caroline Cotter, Darlin’ Corey, Ben Cosgrove and Max Garcia Conover. Blue will act as host and direct viewers to the individual artists’ pages for the live streams.

