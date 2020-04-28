A Gardiner man was critically injured Tuesday when his pickup truck hit a car on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, near the Cumberland town line.

Calvin Buzzell, 59, was driving a white GMC truck that sideswiped a red Toyota Corolla driven by 50-year-old David Mai of Bridgton, state police said. Mai’s car hit a guardrail before crossing both lanes and coming to a stop in the median strip.

Buzzell’s truck continued south for about 1,200 feet before going off the highway and striking a tree. Both men were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where Buzzell remained in critical condition Tuesday night. Mai was treated and released.

The accident occurred near Exit 15 southbound around 4:15 p.m., said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

State police shut down I-295 south in that area for more than two hours because of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, McCausland said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: