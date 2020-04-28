 

 

Geneviève Beaudoin of Dead Gowns Photo courtesy of the artist

An Evening with Dead Gowns is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. 7 p.m. Saturday,  May 2, at facebook.com/statetheatreportland.
The State Theatre and 98.9 WCLZ will host the streamed performance.

Geneviève Beaudoin (vocals, guitar and piano) and Luke Kalloch (baritone guitar and vocals) will play tunes from their 2018 EP “New Spine” and also will perform some yet-to-be-recorded songs planned for their debut album.

 

