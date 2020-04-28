Maine hospitals and other health care providers will receive an additional $42 million in federal grants to bolster their efforts fighting the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the total emergency funds received to nearly $188 million.

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King issued a joint statement Tuesday that Maine hospitals and other health care providers would receive an “immediate infusion” of $42 million. It is the second round of grant funding allocated through the $100 billion for U.S. medical providers included in the federal CARES Act, enacted on March 27.

The first round of funding for Maine health care providers totaled nearly $146 million.

“This funding is vital to protecting the health and safety of Mainers and will provide critical support to our doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals who are on the frontlines,” said Collins and King in the joint statement. “We will continue to ensure that all health care providers have the resources they need to continue to respond to this pandemic and treat patients.”

Across the state, nearly 100 health care providers will receive the funding, which will be used to reimburse providers for health care-related expenses or lost revenue attributable to coronavirus, and to ensure uninsured residents can get testing and treatment for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

