The Live From Home Concert Series will feature Kat Logan at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 1, at facebook.com/Chocolate-Church-Arts-Center.

In the midst of postponed shows at their theater, The Chocolate Church Arts Center will present Live from Home, a series of concerts performed by regional musicians at home that can be streamed online by audience members via Facebook.

Tickets are not required, but audience members can donate to help the organization recover lost revenue due to postponed shows, and to support the performers, many of whom also are facing canceled shows and loss of income.

For more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.org.

