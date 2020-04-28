WINDSOR – Andrew O. Cooper, Jr., 48, of Reed Road, died unexpectedly on April 25, 2020 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta. He was born in Gardiner on March 28, 1972, the son of Andrew O. Cooper, Sr. and Karen w. (Woodcock) Cooper.Andy was a graduate of Gardiner Area High School and Central Maine Technical College with an Associate in Applied Science in Architectural and Civil Engineering Technology.Andy’s best love was spending time with family and close friends. He loved cookouts, watching sports, fishing, boating, hunting, snowmobiling and camping with family. One of his favorite past times was sitting outside on his back deck listening to peepers, birds singing and observing natures beauty. He would demand family to enjoy it with him but to sit quietly and listen to the sounds of nature.Andy was predeceased by his father, Andrew Otis Cooper, Sr.; his uncle, Frank Cooper and wife Aunt Hazel Cooper; paternal grandmother, Betsy Robbins-Cooper and grandfather, Iris Otis Cooper; maternal grandmother Clara Newell Woodcock and John Franklin Woodcock, Sr.Surviving is his wife, Stephona G. (Forney) Cooper of Windsor; his mother, Karen (Woodcock) Cooper-Thomas and husband Ralph Thomas of Windsor; his son, Wyatt Andrew Cooper of Farmingdale; sister, Valerie (Cooper) Sprague of W. Gardiner; nephew (aka lil’ brother), Josh Andrew Cooper and his wife Kayla Casoria-Cooper of Augusta; nephew Gavin Ira Cooper of Livermore Falls; grandnephew Bailee Casoria-Cooper and grandniece, Sophia Casoria-Cooper of Augusta, and step-granddaughter, Emma Robbins of Waterville. Also including numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. There are no public visiting hours planned. A graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery Extension, Randolph, at a later date.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 983 Ridge Rd., Windsor, ME. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com

