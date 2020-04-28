WEST GARDINER – Barbara L. Hassan Bayles, 81, of West Gardiner passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones at Glenrigde LTC in Augusta on April 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Barbara was the daughter of Beatrice L. Sutherberg and Archie W. Hassan, born on August 22, 1938 in Alna, Maine.Barbara graduated from Gardiner High School in 1957. She worked at Health Tex and Grant’s Dept. Store before retiring as Secretary to the Director of the Maine Bureau of Health and Human Services in 1998. Barbara loved to dance and won several dance competitions with Ed. They also enjoyed camping seaside and on Moosehead Lake. Barbara loved her family and friends. She was a rock to those who knew her. She always dressed as a classy lady but knew how to live life to the fullest and have fun. Barbara was preceded in death by both her parents; a brother Archie Hassan of New Hampshire; and her life partner Edward Maillet Jr.Surviving her is two sisters, Lois (Thomas “Pete”) Gilley of W. Gardiner and Linda (Allen) Tisdale of New Hampshire; her children Brenda Bayles of W. Gardiner, Scott (Wendy) Bayles of Augusta, stepson Edward (Amie Howard) Maillet III of Brunswick; grandchildren Jennifer, Crystal, Scott Jr., Kyle; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Details will be given at a future date when the pandemic mandates are lifted, for a Celebration of Life Ceremony to be held at Staples Funeral Home in Gardiner. A graveside service will follow for Barbara and Ed at the Cherry Hill Cemetery in West Gardiner.Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Service, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhome.com

