NORRIDGEWOCK – Clarence E. Libby, 88, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan, with his family by his side.He was born on Feb. 21, 1932 in Norridgewock, the son of Lloyd E. Libby Sr. and Clara (Magner) Libby.He graduated from Skowhegan High School, class of 1951.He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, stationed in Korea. He married the former Anita Heald on June 22, 1957 in Norridgewock.Clarence worked in the shipping department for 30 years at Norrwock Shoe Company. Upon the shop closing, he went to work at New Balance Shoe Company in Norridgewock. He worked in their shipping department for another 10 plus years before retiring in 1996.Clarence was a member of the Norridgewock Fire Department for 30 years. He was a past member to the Odd Fellows in Norridgewock and also belonged to the Norrwock Shoe Bowling Team.Clarence was a huge sports fan. His favorite sport was football. He was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and had been known to engage in a few heated discussions about the success of his team. He played basketball in High School and was a little league coach for a number of years. His favorite pastime was watching his grandchildren grow up and he attended any sporting event that they were playing in.He is survived by his wife, Anita, of 62 years of Norridgewock; two sons, Tim Libby and his wife Sheila, also of Norridgewock, and Jason Libby and his wife Darcy of Woolwich; three grandsons, Ryan and his wife Rosemary of Norridgewock, Scott and his wife Danielle of Norridgewock, and Keith of Woolwich; four great- grandchildren, Tessa, Owen, Gabrielle, and Ada; three sisters-in-law, Vernie Heald of New Sharon, Regina Libby of Skowhegan, and Betty Libby of Norridgewock; and many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his mother and father, Clara (Magner) Libby and Lloyd E. Libby Sr., his stepmother Hazel Libby; his five brothers, Lloyd Jr., Quentin, Russell, Lawrence and Herbert, and his two sisters, Florence Griffin and Beverly Picard.Because of social distancing, a celebration of his life will take place at a later date at the Norridgewock Congregational Church and his burial will take place at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at www.smartandedwardsfh.com .Donations may be made in Clarence’s memory to:Norridgewock Fire Department48 Upper Maine St.Norridgewock, ME 04957 or: Cedar RidgeNursing HomeActivities Department23 Cedar Ridge Dr.Skowhegan, ME 04976

