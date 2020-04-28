WATERVILLE – Dorothy Goodhue Goodine, 97, of Waterville, passed away April 24, 2020 from the inevitable effects of age.He was born on the family farm in Sidney, April 14, 1923 to Evelyn May Dickinson and Martin Luther Goodhue. A graduate of Waterville High, she married LeRoy Goodine in 1941, founder, with Roy, of Elm City Photo Service in Waterville. Longtime residents of Shawmut, in their later years, they wintered in Zephyrhills, Fla. and summered at their camp in Hartland. She was the queen of dominoes and was always looking for serious competition.She is survived by her daughter, Linda Johnson of Shaftsbury, Vt., son, James (Gliselia) of Bennington, Vt., son, John (Celine) of Fairfield Center; and brother, David (Arlene) of Unity. She will be missed by her nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A special niece Alberta Goodhue was her wonderful friend and companion for years. Dorothy was predeceased by Roy, three brothers, one sister, and son-in-law Lloyd Johnson.A tremendous appreciation goes to the staff at Woodlands and Oak Grove for their dedication to elder care, and to Hospice.A celebration of her long life will take place in the summer if Covid19 has subsided.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

