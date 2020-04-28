HARMONY – Gordon “Butch” Hayward, 87, of Harmony, passed on Thursday, April 23, 2020 from natural causes. Born in Bridgewater, Mass., Butch is survived by four children; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his dog Wiz.Butch served in the Korean war, although according to him they called off the war when they heard he was coming. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and friend to more people than we can count. He grew up working on a farm, owning his own HVAC service, and then moved to Maine in the early 80s.Butch was an active man who enjoyed gardening, wildlife, and western music and movies. He was most proud of his children and grandchildren. His sense of humor was one of a kind. Butch taught others the true value of love, kindness, and sentiment. He will be greatly missed.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous