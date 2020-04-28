VASSALBORO – Irving Paul Knowles, 77, of Vassalboro, died peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Togus Springs VA Hospice with his loving family by his side. He was born in Gardiner on March 4, 1943, the son of Heron and Mary (Farrington) Knowles. Irving proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. from 1962 to 1966 and obtained the rank of Sargent. After his service he took to the open road as a long-haul truck driver. This was a wonderful opportunity for him to show his children the country and made many wonderful memories. He was a member of the American Legion Post 2, NRA and a volunteer for the American Red Cross.Irving enjoyed travelling for pleasure as well. He was especially fond of the West with its deserts, ghost towns and historic sites. He enjoyed working in his workshop, playing golf with his cousin and grandson at the golf course he worked for after retiring, attending dances at the American Legion with his friends and occasionally his daughter and her spouse. He loved the outdoors and camping with his family. He especially enjoyed spending time and getting to know his great grandchildren. He claimed that they made him feel young. Our hearts are full and whole again.He was predeceased by his parents; his brother Rance Knowles, brother Bryan Knowles and sister Audrey (Knowles) Irish, all of Manchester, Maine; and his firstborn grandson, James “lil Skippy” Michael Donovan Jr.Irving is survived by his three children, Martha Donovan of Litchfield, Charlene Brown and her husband Mark Brown of Vassalboro, and Michael Knowles and his wife Jennifer of Casco; four grandchildren, Jenifer Smith and her husband Blayne of Tampa, Fla., Timothy Schriver and his wife Laura of Saco, Khaila Donovan of Portland, and Kortnee Vannah of Winthrop; his four-beloved great-grandchildren, Baylor Donovan, Penelope Smith, Madilyn and Mason Schriver; and several cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend a very special, heartfelt thank you to the wonderful and compassionate caregivers at Togus Springs. A graveside service with full military honors will be held in the Manchester Forks Cemetery at a later date. The family will announce a Celebration of Life Gathering at a later date.Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Service, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhome.com.

