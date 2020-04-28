WINSLOW – Janice Gibbs Stetson, 83, passed peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020.Janice lived her entire life in the Waterville/Winslow area. She worked as a bookkeeper most of her life. She was proudest of her volunteer work at Thayer Hospital, Maine Medical Center in Augusta, and the Muskie Center in Waterville. She was also a long time member of the United Methodist Church, Waterville.She was an exceptional seamstress, homemaker and knitter. Her famous socks kept many a family’s feet warm! She has endured many illnesses in her lifetime, coming to be known as a warrior to friends and family. She would want to thank Hospice in Waterville and Augusta as well as the staff at Gray Birches in Augusta for their care and compassion. Special appreciation to Grace Roberts and Joe and Carol Works for always being there.She was born March 24, 1937 to Kenneth and Muriel Gibbs, now deceased. Her surviving family members include Brenda Stetson, Craig and Debra Stetson, Marsha and Timothy Higgins, Bruce and Beth Stetson and numerous beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Milton G. Stetson, brother Kenneth Gibbs Jr., sister Merlena Matthews; her son Kevin Stetson; and granddaughter Crystal Stetson. Graveside committal service will be held at Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta at a date to be determined.Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.comIn lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to:Maine General Hospice Hospice P. O. Box 828 Waterville, ME 04903-0828

