BINGHAM – Maurice Merl Miller, 70, of Bingham passed away, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, following a stay at the Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan.He was born June 25, 1950 in Skowhegan, the son of Merl and Anne Miller. He graduated from Valley High School in 1970. He was a long-time resident of Bingham where he worked most of his life in the towns local mills. He enjoyed pulling his draft horses at local agricultural fairs and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He is survived by his mother, Anne (McQuilken) Miller; his brothers, Keith Miller of Solon, Darrel Miller of North Anson, Kevin, his wife Kelly Miller of Bingham, Eric his wife Cynthia Miller of Bingham and his sister, Shelia Perkins of Skowhegan. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends.He was predeceased by his father, Merl Gilbert Miller; and his sister Joyce Bigelow.Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Solon date and time to be determined.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Madison & Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

