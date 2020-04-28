WATERVILLE – Natalie Rines Terry died of natural causes on April 22, 2020 at the age of 96. Born in Portland on July 14, 1923, Natalie was the daughter of Herman and Mabel Canning Rines.The family moved to Waterville in the early 1930s. Natalie’s twin brother, Don Rines, describes a happy childhood saying, “We couldn’t have had a nicer set of parents.” Natalie and Don graduated from Waterville High School in 1941. She went on to attend Thomas College and later to work at Kyes Fibre Company.Natalie married George F. Terry III (known as Tim) in October of 1952 at the Colby College Chapel. In March of 1954 their first child, George F. Terry IV (known as Geof in his youth) was born at the Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Virginia. Their daughter, Sarah Ann Terry was born in May of 1957 in Waterville and was brought home to the family’s newly purchased house that Natalie cherished and in which she lived independently until her death. A natural athlete, Natalie competed in varied sports during her youth, including figure skating, diving, and golf. She was one of the original skiers of Sugarloaf, skinning up with Amos Winter and others in the early 1950’s and skiing down the only trail on the mountain at that time, now known as Old Winter’s Way. She was passionate about the sport, having an illustrious career teaching skiing with the Sugarloaf Ski School that spanned 50 years. She was a Level III Certified instructor with the Professional Ski Instructors of America, received an award from them for Life Membership of Outstanding Service to the Education of Snowsports, and had been recognized by Ski Magazine as one of the top 100 ski instructors in America. She was inducted into the Maine Ski Hall of Fame in October of 2012. An award is given each year in Natalie’s name for the most requested instructor at Sugarloaf, though during her career it was given to the second most requested since she claimed the top spot for many years. A few springs ago the Birches trail was renamed “Natalie’s Birches”. Her last year teaching was the season of 2018-2019 at the age of 95. The Sugarloaf community was central to her life and the Carrabassett Valley brought her much joy, from the small cabin the family rented in Bigelow Village in the 1960s to her condominium overlooking the Bigelow Range where she lived every winter for over 40 years.Known as Gran/Grandy by her grandchildren, Natalie was extremely proud of all four of them and their accomplishments. Her athletic prowess and love of time spent in the mountains and around lakes was clearly passed down through the generations as the whole family enjoys varied outdoor physical activities. She hiked to Bash Bish Falls to attend grandson Carter’s wedding, rode on her first snowmobile at the age of 90 to attend grandson Jence’s wedding at the Stratton Brook Hut, and traveled 3 miles by boat on Shin Pond to granddaughter Emma’s wedding. She followed granddaughter Rachel’s through-hikes on both the Appalachian Trail and the Pacific Crest Trail with great interest and admiration. Last runs at Sugarloaf were shared with her daughter and two of her grandchildren and their spouses just over a year ago. The family gathered this past Christmas as four generations, including her great-granddaughters Alice and Eleanor Terry, enjoyed sharing time together in Rockland. Natalie is survived by her daughter Sarah Carlson of Farmington, twin brother Don Rines of Waterville, daughter-in-law Pamela Terry of Rockland; grandchildren Jence Carlson and his wife Katherine of New Vineyard, Emma Carlson and her husband Jake Risch of North Conway, NH, Carter Terry, his wife Emily and daughters Alice and Eleanor of Milton, NH, Rachel Terry and her partner Dan Lechner of Portland, along with several nieces and nephews and her adored dog, Jade.Natalie was predeceased by her older brother Fred Rines; her son Geof, her son-in-law Barry Carlson; and her husband Tim.Intrepid and fiercely independent, Natalie’s presence will be missed by many in the varied walks of her life well lived. A celebration of Natalie’s ski life will be held at Sugarloaf next winter with details to be shared at a later time. Plans for a gathering in Waterville will also be formed as soon as the situation with Covid-19 subsides.Arrangement are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.comFor those who would like to make a donation in Natalie’s name, please consider the King’s Kids Fund through the Sugarloaf Ski Club or a charity of your choice that suits your passion.Donations may be sent to:King’s KidsSugarloaf Ski Club9008 Main St.Carrabassett Valley, ME 04947 or at: https://www.sugarloafskiclub.org/king-s-kids

Guest Book