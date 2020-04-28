AUGUSTA – Ricky Radcliffe, 72, of Augusta passed away unexpectedly on April 25, 2020 due to COVID-19 at MaineGeneral Medical Center. Ricky was born on Feb. 4, 1948 at Augusta General Hospital to Verna Lynch and Richard Radcliffe.Ricky was raised and attended schools in Augusta. He was in the graduating class at Cony High class of 1966. After completing school, he began training for the Air National Guard. Once his tour was fulfilled he began a long career with the State of Maine Department of Transportation, leaving with over 40 years of employment. After his retirement, he enjoyed selling products at flea markets and car shows. Ricky also volunteered at the Salvation Army during the holidays. He always had a huge heart and a smile for children. For the last five years after suffering a stroke, Ricky resided at the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation.In Ricky’s younger years, he had a love for drag racing his 1972 El Camino at Winterport Dragway or as stories have been told sometimes on main roads. He loved his motorcycle and could sometimes be seen riding around town on it. Ricky was predeceased by his parents, uncle George Lynch, aunts Louise Lynch and Natalie Bellavance. Ricky leaves behind his daughter, Marissa Canario and partner Adam Grenier; his grandchildren Victor Rogers and Zoey Canario of Ormond Beach, Fla.; brothers Michael Radcliffe and partner Bonnie Fantasia of Bristol, Conn. and Robert Radcliffe and wife Shirley of Augusta; nephew Scott Radcliffe and wife Donna of Bristol, Conn., nieces Heather Levesque and partner Jay Biel of Lewiston, and Heidi Stratton and husband Matt of Augusta, and nephew Keith Radcliffe of Palm Bay, Fla. He also leaves great niece and nephews, Nicole Walls, Matthew, Michael and Braydon Stratton. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff on 1 West for providing extraordinary care for Ricky during his end of life care. Also, a special thank you to the staff at Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation for taking such great care of Ricky in his last five years. Due to COVID-19 a service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

Guest Book