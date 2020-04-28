CANTON, Mass. – Rita Albertine (Grenier) Breton, 93, of Canton, Mass. died peacefully April 22, 2020. Born on Feb. 19, 1927 in Montreal, she was the eldest daughter of Edmond and Salomée (Langevin) Grenier.She and Henry Louis Breton were married on Dec. 29, 1954 in Richelieu, Quebec and shortly thereafter moved to Naushon Island before settling in the Winslow area where they raised their two children.Rita was a devoted parishioner of St. John the Baptist Church and later, following a move to Massachusetts, St. John the Evangelist Church in Canton.Rita was an avid and graceful swimmer and she loved her daily walks with her children when they were young, a habit she continued long into her life. She was very proud of her American citizenship and the fact that fact that she shook JFK’s hand when he was campaigning in 1960. Outspoken, deeply compassionate, with an unmistakable laugh, Rita had a distinctive youthfulness about her that never faded.Rita is the loving mother of Mary Salome Millman of Canton and Norma Jean Markus of Brooklyn, NY, and the proud grandmother of Joshua, Dustin, and Aaron Millman, and Luke and Dean Markus. She is survived by two sisters, Cécile LaVoie and Josée Grenier, both of Montreal. Rita was predeceased by her husband in 1996, by her sisters Carmen Prud’Homme, Doris Lawlor, Irene Grenier, Pauline Grenier, and her brother John.Interment will be in the family plot at the National Cemetery in Bourne, Mass. Arrangements are being handled by the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman Street, Canton, MA 02021, (781) 828-2929. https://www.roachepushard. com/obituary/Rita-Breton/sympathyIn lieu of flowers, the family invites you to plant a tree in Rita’s name which can be done on the Pushard Funeral Home website.

Guest Book