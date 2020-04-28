NORTH ANSON – The Eagle has flown on April 16, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Hospital in Augusta. Ronald “Ronnie” P. Wills, 71, was the eldest son of Porter and Helen (Baud) Wills of New Portland.Ronnie graduated from Anson Academy in 1966. He entered the United States Army in 1968 and was sent to Vietnam from 1968 to 1970. He was in the 101st Airborne Attached to the 82nd Evac. He flew on Chinooks as a crew chief and a flight engineer. He flew into the Ho Chi Minh Trail to drop personnel and supplies. He also flew to Hamburger Hill and was stationed in Phu Bai.He worked for Scott Paper in Greenvile, GL Dunphy, Blue Rock Industries, Goodine Truck Service, Currier Trucking, Donnie Tompkins, and Chianbro Corporation as a heavy equipment mechanic and on the crane crew, a job he truly loved and was known to his coworkers as “Hillbilly”.In his off-time, he spent time at his friend Babe’s garage working on equipment and visiting with his friends Babe, Eric, Donnie, Chad, Mike, Derek and occasionally his nephew, Dana, as well as Mike’s son Dana. He used to wait every Sunday for his long-tine friend Guy, to visit and enjoyed their visits. Ronnie was also a dedicated horse show Dad. He took his daughter to numerous horse shows in the state and out of state.Ronnie is survived by his wife, Barbara Harvie-Wills; daughter, Christine Wills; sisters, Arlene Newell and husband Bernard, Debra Lebeau. brothers, Lewis Wills and wife Judy, Steven Wills and wife Lisa, Edward Wills, Stanley Wills and wife Terry; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father-in-law, Robert E. Harvie and mother-in-law, Ruby T. Harvie, and his parents, Porter and Helen (Baud) Wills.A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976. In lieu of flowers,friends wishing may make donations in Ronnie’s memory to:Make-A-Wish America Gift Processing 1702 East Highland Ave.Suite 400 Phoenix AZ 85016

