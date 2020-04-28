WINSLOW – Sandra Lee Gagne Joler, a loving wife, mother, meme, sister, and friend passed away April 24, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Winslow, Maine and communicant of Corpus Christi parish (St. John’s). She was the first child, and only daughter born on April 23,1949 to Antonio (Tony) Gagne and Constance (Connie) Michaud Gagne. She was soon followed by two wonderful brothers Roger and Thomas Gagne.She attended attended St John’s school and graduated Mt Merici Academy in 1967, where she met many lifelong friends. She then attended E.A. Seton school of radiology graduating in 1969 and throughly enjoyed her career for over 30 years. She met the love of her life, Earl on a blind date. They were married April 4, 1970 and lovingly spent over 50 years together. They were blessed with two wonderful children, Craig and Jennifer.She truly enjoyed her family and later her four grandchildren. They were the apple of Meme’s eye. They constantly filled her life with joy and much love. Spending time with family and friends, gardening, BBQ by the pool, shopping, going to a friends camp, were special times. She especially enjoyed impromptu lunch dates or trips to Acadia with her husband. She is survived by her husband Earl; her son Craig and his wife Tonya Joler, her daughter Jennifer and her husband Steve Kiander; her four grandchildren, Kassie and Kiana Joler and Alex and Meredith Kiander; her brothers Roger Gagne, and Tom and his wife Ruth Gagne; and several nieces and a nephew. Many thanks to family members and lifelong friends Carmen and Wayne Bourgoin, Betty and Dave Begin, and Elaine and Gerry Dupuis. A special thanks to Carmen and Wayne for always being such a caring support and more of a sister and a brother. Thank you to the Alfond Cancer Center for over 5 years of care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated and a celebration of life to be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday July 25, 2020 at St John the Baptist Church, 26 Monument Street, Winslow. Arrangement are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolence and memories shared at www.gallantfh.comIn lieu of flowers,donations may be made in her name to:Alfond Cancer Center361 Old Belgrade Rd.Augusta, ME 04330 or:Corpus Christi Parish70 Pleasant St.Waterville, ME 04901 or:Winslow Public Library136 Halifax St.Winslow, ME 04901

