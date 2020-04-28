Like everyone else, Peter Joseph of Winslow, who in his 60 years has never lived through what we are living through now, according to an email from Joseph.

On April 17, because more than 35,000 people had died in the U.S. alone in the last 30 days, he felt compelled to do something to thank everyone that is going the extra mile to get everyone through the pandemic.

So, he designed and made an 8-foot by 4-foot banner to express how he felt, and hung it on his house. He hopes it makes all that see it feel good.

