Despite a local order that is more restrictive, some Portland businesses closed by the virus will be allowed to reopen Friday in line with the governor’s plan to ease statewide restrictions, the city announced Wednesday.

Mayor Kate Snyder will ask the Portland City Council on Monday to formally repeal the local stay-at-home order to align with the state’s plan for the coming months.

“Portland businesses (their owners and employees) ought to have the opportunities afforded Maine business owners and employees in light of the governor’s announcement,” Snyder said in a press release Wednesday morning.

Portland issued its own version of a stay-at-home order March 24, the same day the governor put her statewide restrictions in place. But the city was in some ways more strict than the state because Cumberland County has the most coronavirus cases in Maine. Even though the Portland City Council began to align its rules with the state in the last two weeks, they voted Monday to extend the local stay-at-home order for another three weeks to May 18.

But when Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday a phased approach for reopening the state’s economy, the two orders came in conflict again. Golf courses, hair salons and barber shops and other businesses that can reopen Friday under the governor’s plan would still not allowed to operate in Portland under the city’s current rules.

City officials said in a press release Wednesday that Portland businesses should plan to follow the first stage of the state’s order instead.

“Recognizing that changes and updated guidance from the State could be daily throughout Stages 1, 2, 3 and beyond, it would be impossible to respond within a local order,” Snyder said in the press release. “This is why I’ll be asking the Council at our May 4 meeting to consider using the State’s guidance going forward.”

