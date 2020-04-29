Portland-based band Flounce has released its debut EP. The band tried to capture its live sound in a do-it-yourself studio setting.

This collection features four tunes, beginning with an aggressive anthem of empowerment and then settling into an R&B groove.

The EP is only available via Bandcamp, but will soon be available on Spotify andall major streaming services within the next week.

For more information, visit flounce.bandcamp.com/album/flounce or flouncebaby.com.

