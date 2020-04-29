Portland-based band Flounce has released its debut EP. The band tried to capture its live sound in a do-it-yourself studio setting.
This collection features four tunes, beginning with an aggressive anthem of empowerment and then settling into an R&B groove.
The EP is only available via Bandcamp, but will soon be available on Spotify andall major streaming services within the next week.
For more information, visit flounce.bandcamp.com/album/flounce or flouncebaby.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
Our View: Masks another chance to do something for the greater good
-
Letters to the Editor
No ‘reliability’ from CMP project
-
Letters to the Editor
Hats off to excellent Hannaford workers
-
Health
Older Mainers strive to stay fit and healthy during the pandemic
-
Letters to the Editor
CMP loses focus on what matters