Brooke Binion and Will Bradford will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, May 1, online at facebook.com/radplaid/live.
The Portland rockers are joining forces for a night of new material and old favorites from their respective catalogs.
The show, called “MAYDAY! MAYDAY! MAYDAY!,” will feature Binion from The Worst and Bradford from SeepeopleS, serving up brand-new songs like “Blacksheepish” (The Worst) and “Blink” (SeepeopleS). Binion and Bradford will be playing together and solo on acoustic and electric guitars, bass and looping gear.
