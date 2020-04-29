CHELSEA – Matthew Hunter was born April 12, 1934 in a part of Cumberland, Rhode Island called Ashton Village. He was the son of Matthew Hunter and Emily (Cottrell) Hunter.His family later moved to Chicopee Falls, Mass., Pittsfield, N.H. and Hallowell, Maine and he subsequently graduated from Hallowell High School in 1952. He was married to Elsie Wellman of Washington, Maine on July 2, 1955.Matthew was employed by Central Maine Power (CMPCO) in 1952 in the line department in Augusta. During his employment, he held various positions in Human Resources, Purchasing, Division Operations and Staff Departments. He was named Vice President in 1978 and Chief Operating Officer in 1989 and retired as President and CEO in 1994. In the late 1960s and 70s he attended the University of Maine at Augusta. Later, he attended the Columbia University for Marketing and completed the Harvard Advanced Management Program. Matthew was a member of the National Association of Purchasing Managers, Edison Electrical Council of New England, Edison Electrical Institute, Maine Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He served at times as a board member of the aforementioned organizations as well as holding board positions for CMPCo, Maine Yankee Atomic Power Co, and Connecticut Yankee Atomic Power Company. He felt one of the greatest benefits oh his years with CMPCO was the people he worked with. Matthew was an active advocate for the developmentally disabled. He served in statewide organizations in the 1960s and 70s during the depopulation of the state’s Pineland facility and worked to get the State Special Education Bill adopted. He has been a member, officer, and board member of numerous nonprofit organizations for the disabled over 50 years with The Pine Tree Society for Disabled Children and Adults and over 15 years with Goodwill Industries of Northern New England. During his younger years he raced small sedans and sport cars as an amateur on tracks in Massachusetts and Connecticut and held competition licenses from the FIA and SCCA. Matthew enjoyed most things that took him outdoors. He sailed his ketch “Huntress III” for many years out of Boothbay Harbor and held an Ocean Operators license with a Sail Endorsement. He also hunted most of his life. Matthew was an accomplished woodworker, and also enjoyed restoring antique tractors. He was also a member and past officer of the Antique Tractor Club of. Maine. Matthew and Elsie traveled extensively during retirement. But the true love of his life was Elsie, his family, and his friends. He often said he was a fortunate man that was very happy with his life. Matthew is survived by his wife and their three daughters, Diane Citron and her husband Carl of Medway, Mass., Janice Hunter of Worcester, Mass., and Cheryl Hunter of Oakland, Maine. He is also survived by his grandson Jacob Citron and his wife Brittany Hinojosa Citron of San Antonio, Texas and his granddaughter Kasey Citron of Minneapolis, Minn., and many nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held later this summer. Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Service, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:Goodwill Industries of Northern New England 34 Hutcherson Dr.Gotham, ME 04038Attn: Monique Cornett

