RICHMOND / CARIBOU – Donna P. (Verne) LaRue, 82, passed away April 22, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She fought a courageous battle as she had such a love for life, but God brought her home to be with family in Heaven.Donna was born April 10, 1938 in Fort Fairfield, the daughter of Donald and Helen (Kennedy) DeMerchant. She was a 1956 class member of Fort Fairfield High School. Her passion during her working years was caring for patients. Donna was a CNA for Caribou Nursing Home and Cary Medical Center in Caribou; Bristol Hospital in Bristol, Conn.; and worked for Gardiner Alzheimer Care Center in the Adult Day Program in Gardiner. She had an infinite amount of love for her family and immense pride in everything she did. She was a strong woman of faith and life. She loved spending time with family, feeding the birds, camping at Abbott Village, keeping in touch with family and friends on Facebook, and having mother-daughter sleepovers. She had such a gift for cooking and baking. Everyone loved her pies and donuts. Donna is survived by her husband, William (Bill) LaRue of 25 years; daughters, Debby Cousins and spouse Guy of Richmond, Carmen Cullen of Augusta, sons, Robert (Bob) Verne of Augusta, Todd Van Tasel and spouse Stephanie of Williamsburg, Va., stepsons, Brian, Tyler and Adam LaRue of Enfield, Conn.; sisters, Shirley (DeMerchant) and Vernie Oakes, both of Bristol, Conn. and Carolyn (DeMerchant) Kelley of Caribou; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her daughter, Tamara (Tammy) Verne; brother, Gary W. DeMerchant, and brother-in-law, Harvey Kelley.The family sends a heartfelt thank you to the many staff at CHANS Home Health and Hospice for their compassion and support during this difficult time. Arrangements are in the care of Mockler Funeral Home, Caribou. To leave condolences and memories, please visit mocklerfuneralhome.com. A celebration of Donna’s life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Maine Cancer Association or a hospice organization of your choice so others may experience the peace she experienced in her final days and hours

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous