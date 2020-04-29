FARMINGTON – Elizabeth “Betty” Wing, 85, a 66-year resident of Industry, passed away Sunday evening, April 26, 2020 at Franklin Memorial Hospital and was reunited in Heaven with her husband of 56 years, Ronald D. Wing. She was born in Wilton, June 30, 1934, a daughter of Ronald J. and Muriel (Lane) Morse and attended schools in Gray and Jay.On March 6, 1954, Betty married her soulmate, Ronald D. Wing, at the Shorey Chapel in Industry. Together, they created the well-known family business, Lazy W Farms. She spent several years working in the local shoe shop to supplement the family farm. She was a ballot clerk in the town of Industry for over 40 years, and the town of Industry dedicated the 2019 town report in her honor.She was a member of the Grange for over 60 years, the majority with the Crystal Lake Grange. She was a member of the Clearwater Homemaker’s extension and served as the treasurer for many years. She was a member of the West Mills Community Church, and volunteered at many church suppers, bringing food and washing dishes.Betty and her husband owned many pieces of property in the community where they allowed others access for recreational use and they donated the property for the new Industry Fire Station. The couple hosted the Industry Fireworks for many years in their field.She is survived by her two sons, Ethan E. Wing and his wife Martha of Farmington and Dana A. Wing and his wife Diane of Industry, a daughter, Beth N. Pelletier and her husband, Paul of Industry; a sister, Lois A. Beechum of Lisbon; seven grandchildren, Shawn Wing, Andrea Wing, Joanna Wing, Amy Bouchard, Stephen Wing, Miles Pelletier, and Ellie Pelletier; many great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald, on March 13, 2010.A graveside service to celebrate her life for her family and friends will be held later this summer in the family’s beloved field, the ‘Wing Field.’In lieu of a public visitation due to covid-19, please share your memories with her family in her book of memories at www.wilesrc.com. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. The family asks that those who desire send remembrance gifts to either theLane FamilyScholarship Fundc/o Mavis LaneRR#1 Box 3625Wilton, ME 04294or to theIndustry Community Kitchenc/o Amy Palmer393 West Mills Rd.Industry, ME 04938

