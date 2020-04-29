NORRIDGWOCK – Malcolm L. Covey born April 12, 1942, affectionately known as “Snoopy” of Norridgewock, left earth to be on the other side April 11, 2020.He leaves behind his wife Rosemary; children Shelley Blockler and husband Gerald of Sangerville, Derek Ellis and wife Amy of Skowhegan, and Heather Davis and her partner Kirk of Norridgewock; five grandchildren Scott and his wife Amber, Matthew, Kayla and her husband Billy, Kyle, and Sadiel five great- grandchildren Brooke, Cody, Evan, Emmett, and Olivia.Snoopy will best be remembered for being kind and humble. He lived simply, leading by example both in his personal and professional life.Thank you to Wendy Dicarnian FNP for her genuine kindness and care and to McLeod Hospice of Florence, S.C. In lieu of a service he has requested his family and friends to share a random act of kindness in his memory.orIf desired a contribution to:St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105

