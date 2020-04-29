WINSLOW – Steve Richard Albert passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 23, 2020.He leaves behind his love of his life Stacey; his mother Jean and stepdad Bruce Wadleigh; sister Evelyn and brother-in-law Steve Conrad, stepbrothers Matt and Billy, stepsister Starr; his daughters Angela and Brad, Vannah, Alyssa, Alysson and Abigail Albert; his grandkids Cassidy and Carlee, Copper and Brantley, Vannah, Kameron, Landen and Jaelyn Armstrong; and friend Tanya.Steve loved spending time with his family, taking rides to clam bake, and playing with his grandbabies.He is preceeded by his father Carl Albert, uncle Wayne; cousin Danny; and three infant granddaughters.There will be no service.Donations in his daughters names can be sent to: Stacey Albert155 Smithfield Rd.Oakland, ME 04963

