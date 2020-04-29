ORONO — With planting season for gardeners and growers on the horizon, University of Maine Cooperative Extension offers a new collection of resources for retailers and farmers’ markets on seedling sales to the general public.

Resources were compiled in collaboration with the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, and the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, according to a news release from the UMaine Extension.

Seedling Sales Resources during COVID-19 includes guidelines for online ordering and sales, social distancing in retail spaces, and setting up handwashing stations.

Other tools are relevant signage from Maine DACF and the CDC, new fact sheets, and a webinar dedicated to seedling sales and logistics.

For more information, visit extension.umaine.edu, or contact Rebecca Gray at 781-6099 or [email protected].

