Kate McPherson, of Litchfield, is one of four students from Central Maine Community College among the 20 Maine community college students named to the 2020 All-Maine Academic Team.

The students were selected in recognition of outstanding academic achievement, leadership, and service. The CMCC students receiving the award, which includes a $500 scholarship from the Maine Community College System Board of Trustees, also include Joshua Gagnon, of Poland; Steven Ouellette, of Auburn; and Leon Twitchell, of Bryant Pond.

McPherson has earned President’s Honors as a student in the Computer Technology program. She is president of the CMCC chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, which under her leadership achieved five-star status.

The recipient of the Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholarship last fall, she has also been selected as a semi-finalist for the PTK All-USA Academic Team scholarship.

She plans on transferring to the University of Maine at Augusta to continue her education in technology.

The All-Maine Academic Team is a program of Phi Theta Kappa, an international honor society for two-year colleges.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: