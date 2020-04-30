A fundraiser for Maine’s veterans in need will be streamed live on Facebook at 7 p.m. Friday, May 1, by Maine’s country music recording artist Debbie Myers from her home in Florida. This will be a solo music event, according to a news release from David Hassen, a veteran and chairman of the Maine Elks Veterans Commission.

Myers has been a member of the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame since 2015. She has been a successful fundraiser for Maine’s veterans in need for more than seven years.

Hassen is in charge of helping mainly veterans at the VA and veterans homes for the last six years. The program was expanded to also help homeless veterans.

Donations can be made online through Myers’ Facebook page, or can be mailed to Volunteer Service 135, 1 VA Center, Augusta, ME 04330.

For more information, call Hassen at 215-9287.

