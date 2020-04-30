Another 7,400 Mainers filed new unemployment insurance claims last week as the state prepares for an influx of claims from newly eligible workers.

Roughly 108,500 Mainers have claimed jobless benefits in the past six weeks, more than one in seven workers.

Nationwide, 3.8 million people filed initial claims for unemployment benefits week, bringing the total number of people who have lost a job to more than 30 million since the coronavirus pandemic struck the United States.

Last weeks’ new jobless claims in Maine were the lowest since mid-March, when the economic reverberations of the pandemic shook the state.

It is likely that the true number of people out of a job in Maine is much higher, because self-employed workers, contractors and others that do not normally qualify have not filed for benefits yet.

Those workers will be allowed to begin filing for unemployment starting Friday morning, the Maine Department of Labor said this week.

Overall, nearly 73,000 Mainers filed an initial or continuing weekly benefits claim last week, the highest number on record and twice the peak number in early 2009 during the Great Recession, the department said.

Maine has paid out more than $200 million in unemployment benefits since March 15.

If people file a continuing claim, it means they are still on the unemployment rolls. But there are many reasons people may be jobless but not receiving weekly benefits, such as if their claim was denied or has been flagged for additional scrutiny by the state before being approved or denied.

Related Headlines 30 million have sought U.S. jobless aid since virus hit

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: