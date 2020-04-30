AUGUSTA – Carol Norma Leahy-Pollard, 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Carol had been a resident there for several years. She was born on Oct. 3, 1943, to the parents of James and Onie Leahy of Oakland and attended area schools.She was predeceased by her husband, James Pollard whom passed away two years ago.Carol is survived by her sister, Beverly and husband Dick Paine of Augusta; sons, Richard and wife Rita Sawtelle of Alexandria, Va., David and wife Lynn Sawtelle of Winthrop; grandchildren, Rhiannon, Salena, and Montana Sawtelle; step grandchildren, Kylee and Jacob Knox; special friends, Nelson and Carol Sturtevant of Waterville.Carol was a devoted Baptist and had attended the Second Baptist Church on Water Street in Waterville. She loved Jesus with all her heart. She especially liked to sing, do Bible studies, and help with Church suppers. She enjoyed these so much. I remember going to a supper with her and she was thriving running around and helping. She would admit though, she was not a very good cook.Carol and her husband James spent many great years traveling around Maine with their grandchildren and dog Abby. They took the kids everywhere like the beach, to the ocean, the wire bridge which was one of their favorite spots to go and enjoyed playing cards with family and friends.At the request of the family there will be no formal service. A private committal will happen at the Benton Falls Cemetery in Benton at a later date.The family and friends would also like to give a big thank you to the staff at the Augusta Center for all their care and support over these last years taking care of our mom Carol.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral and Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield, Maine.In lieu of cards and flowers the family would like donations to be made to the:Waterville Humane Society or The Alzheimer’sFoundation of America

Guest Book