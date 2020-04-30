AUGUSTA – David S. Caron, 63, of Chateau Cushnoc, Augusta, passed away unexpectedly on April 23, 2020. David was born to George and Daurice (Sewall) Caron on May 12, 1956 in Gardiner.David was a 1975 graduate of Cony High School. He later studied culinary arts before being employed at Hazel Green’s and then Augusta Mental Health Institute in food service.David married Marie Kanaris in 1979. Over the years David shared many happy times with wife Marie and special friend Neal Geroux. He loved his cats, music, movies, cooking and family.He was predeceased by his wife Marie Caron in 2003. He is survived by his parents George and Daurice Caron of The Villages, Fla.; sister Sandra Perkins of Vassalboro, sister Deborah LaFlamme and her husband John of The Villages, Fla.; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.There will be no visitation service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Direct Cremation of Maine Belfast, ME. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.directcremationofmaine.comDonations in memory of David Caron maybe made to the: Kennebec Humane Society Augusta, ME

