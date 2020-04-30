BEDFORD, N.H. – Eugene Modano Beaupre passed away April 27, 2020 after a lengthy illness in Bedford, N.H. at the age of 89. He was born in Barre, Vt. on Feb 19, 1932 and graduated Valedictorian from Spaulding High. He spent summers working in the granite quarries where he learned a lifelong commitment to maximum effort and work ethic. After high school, he enrolled at his beloved University of Vermont where he continued to excel academically and eventually meet the lovely Mary Nash. After graduating UVM, he began his pursuit of a long and distinguished medical career with continued studies and internships at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School and eventual completion at the top of his class once again. Shortly thereafter, he married his sweetheart and took up residence in Philadelphia as a resident oncologist and hematologist. They began a family in 1961 with the birth of son John, then son Mark, daughter Anne and youngest daughter Denise followed in a span of seven years. He worked tirelessly to help support and raise his family until a career advancement opportunity arrived with a move to Longmeadow, Mass.In 1970, he was beckoned to the community of Waterville, Maine to further his stalwart career to begin a hybrid occupation of both medical practice and hospital administration at Mid Maine Medical Center. There, the first Two career highlights coincided with the merger of Thayer and Seton hospitals to become the aforementioned MMMC as its President. Then his alliance with Harold Alfond and many others to launch an ambitious project called Cancer 2000 which eventually became what we all know as The Alfond Cancer Center in Augusta. He retired from MMMC to go into private practice on Kennedy Memorial Drive with our Mom as his administrative assistant for many years as a family physician. In and amongst his medical career, our Dad was a proud and active Lifelong Rotarian receiving many Paul Harris Fellow awards commemorating outstanding service to the many great causes the club supports. He was an avid sports fan who loved all New England sports teams and even served as a sideline medic for the Philadelphia Eagles during his residency in Philadelphia as a younger man. Throughout his 45 years of residence in Waterville he was known to be incredibly generous in support of many community endeavors including the public library, Waterville Boys and Girls Club /Alfond Youth Center, youth sports programs, and countless organizations throughout Central Maine. His final medical career stop was to become the Chief of Medicine at the VA Togus Hospital in Augusta. There he facilitated an overhaul to the management structure and facility improvements to help our veterans and families to receive better health care. As his career came to a conclusion, he discovered a renewed quality of life that included gardening, fishing, traveling the world, enjoying the family properties at “The Lot” on Snow Pond in Oakland and “Chez Beaupre “at Sugarloaf. Finally, the pinnacle of his life began with his very first grandchild Nicole being born in 1998 and his blessings continued with Will, Luke, Harrison and our beloved Isaac rounding out his greatest prides and joy of five grandchildren. We are very thankful for all the wonderful people at CMC and Bedford Falls health care facilities to providing care and comfort in his final years. And finally, our family is eternally grateful for the primary care, unconditional love, and assistance provided by Anne Beaupre Craig and her husband Jim during unusual and difficult circumstances. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in the name of Dr Eugene Beaupre to the:Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care 361 Old Belgrade Rd. Augusta, ME 04330

