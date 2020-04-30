CANAAN – Joseph W. Hitchcock, 77, of Canaan, passed away peacefully Monday, April 27, 2020 in Bangor. He was born Nov. 1, 1942 in New Haven, Conn., the son of Wilbur and Mildred (Douglas) Randall.Joseph served in the US Army stationed state side. In Derry, N.H., he married the former Pamela Cadorath on July 28, 1972.Joe spent most of his life self-employed driving tractor-trailer in the lower 48 states and Canada for 40 plus years. He was a life member of the DAV, a past member of the American Legion in Waterville. Joe enjoyed hunting and fishing.Besides his wife Pamela of 47 years of Canaan, he leaves his five children, Sheilah Hitchcock of Strafford, N.H., Lia Hitchcock and spouse Susan Ferguson-Hitchcock of Tucson, Ariz., Kim Eva Hitchcock-Hutchins and spouse Ronnie Hutchins of Bethlehem, Ga., Susan M. Thomas and Partner Gina Milano of Canaan, Joseph Thomas and spouse Marci Thomas of Canaan; nine grandchildren, Blaise Swanwick and wife Elizabeth, Melissa Bartlett and husband Paul, Christopher Swanwick, Russell Hutchins, Samuelle Hutchins, Joseph Thomas and partner Alesha Bohan, Kurt Thomas, Kallie Thomas and Kaycee Small; seven great-grandchildren, Rose, William, Mabel, Graham, Ayla, Abyl, Brea; one aunt Evelyn Douglas of Madison, Conn.; one niece Paula Lenihan and husband David, one nephew William McEwen and wife Denise, and many cousins.He was predeceased by his parents; his brother Russell Hitchcock; one sister Jean McEwen.Because of social distancing, a graveside service will take place later in the spring at the Fairview Cemetery in Canaan, Maine.Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at www.smartandedwardsfh.com.

