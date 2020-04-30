The Portland Symphony Orchestra canceled its concerts through June and asked ticket-holders to donate the price of their tickets to the orchestra as a donation.

In all, the PSO has canceled 14 concerts since the pandemic began, including classical, pops, youth and family concerts. PSO Executive Director Carolyn Nishon announced the new round of cancellations following updated guidelines from the governor’s office regarding physical distancing.

“Through all of this, we have been heartened and inspired by the support and resilience of our community and are confident we can navigate these challenges together. Until we see each other again, stay safe and be well,” Nishon wrote in an email message to the orchestra community.

During the pandemic, the PSO has used its digital tools to engage with its audience and, on May 14, will host what it is calling its “Solo Together Un-Gala” to replace its annual fundraising wine dinner. The online auction will include performances by PSO musicians and commentary from Music Director Eckart Preu. The PSO is asking for donations of $50 per person or $100 per couple. For details, visit portlandsymphony.org/event/solo-together.

Also this week, the Theater at Monmouth announced it had postponed its summer season for the first time since it began producing plays in 1970. This would have been the theater’s 51st season.

“Governor Mills’ announcement confirmed that arts organizations and particularly theaters would not be opening for some time. We recognize that many patrons will be disappointed by the news but due to the continued threat of COVID-19, we’ve decided to postpone the 2020 season,” Dawn McAndrews, the theater’s producing artistic director, said in a press release.

