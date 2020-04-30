Necessary building closures and ceasing of in-person programs led the Waterfall Arts team to quickly generate innovative programming aimed to share the power of art in Belfast, throughout Waldo County, and beyond, according to a news release from the art center.

Children, stir crazy from the closing of schools and craving a creative outlet, can find plenty to do on Waterfall’s second Facebook page facebook.com/WATERFALLBRIDGE/, which focuses on content for children and families. Here children both local and afar can attend free storytime and artmaking sessions via Facebook Live from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. every Friday with educator Bridget Matros, find daily Creative Challenges, and share images of artwork they’re making at home.

All Ages Art Happenings still bring people together as virtual shared experiences including a living room dance party, a weekend of sidewalk chalking, and a week of building backyard fairy houses.

On April 25, Art Together Mornings returned. The workshops are designed for families to create together. The new format includes a kit of materials (prepared 72 hours in advance, for decontamination) for participants to pick up at the farmers’ market on Friday, so families can meet Bridget on Saturday morning via Zoom.

Waterfall has now entered the world of virtual gallery experiences, making their galleries accessible worldwide. Just before closing, the epically proportioned Young Artists’ Gallery Takeover filled Waterfall Arts’ three floors with more than 300 pieces of art created by Waldo County youth. The show can be enjoyed from home because of a video tour of the galleries, posted on its website waterfallarts.org.

Refusing to do away with the annual (and always anticipated) community-wide call for art, Waterfall Arts invites the public to submit images of their work to its first virtual open call show. The theme for this year’s exhibition is “Milestones and Stepping Stones.” 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of Waterfall Arts and the 200th anniversary of the state of Maine; artwork that references the past, future, anniversaries, or other milestones is welcomed.

The added theme of “Stepping Stones” responds to recent changes in our lives and rhythms; it calls on artists to make a daily commitment to create — that is, to make their practice consistent and iterative. Artists are invited to share either documentation of their process or a final piece, by the deadline of May 15. Visit the Waterfall Arts website to submit work, and to see the show — works are “hung” daily.

Launched in 2000 and celebrating 20 years, Waterfall Arts is a community arts center that offers resources to students, professionals, and arts enthusiasts of all ages. Opportunities include classes, exhibitions, art events, performances, open community studios (clay, print, and darkroom photography), publicart projects, and more.

For more information, call 338-2222 or visit waterfallarts.org.

