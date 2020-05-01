NORTH ANSON — Carrabec Community School recently announced the following students were named to its third quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Grades 6-8 All A’s — High honors: Kolby Carpenter, Devyn DeLeonardis, Cooper Dellarma, Brooke Dube, Emma Junkins, Samantha Lamantia, Brookelyn Lehto, Haley McFadyen, Aiden McLaughlin, Dillon Nelson, Jordyn Plourd, Seth Price, Macie Plourde, Desmond Robinson, Thomas Roderick, William Rogers, Alyssa Schinel and Brooks Sousa.
A’s & B’s — Honors: Karen Baker, Jeremy Barcelos, Tucker Bates, Jackamo Benner, Aiden Bess, Sarah Billingsley, Alex Briggs, Kaileigh Burnham, Liliana Caldwell, Nathaniel Caldwell, Anna Canales, Jayden Cates, Lucas Donahue, Cayden Estes, Isaac Flood-Wildes, Alexis Fortin, Oakley Friend, Brooklyn Gordon, Toby-Nicholas Gower, Cody James and Larry Knox.
Also, William Lawrence, Alecxander Leeman, Summer Lindblom, Jaysen Longley, Kayden Longley, Hayden Melvin, Daisy Page, Willow Page, Ryan Parlin, Sierra Patenaude, Tyler Phillips, Machaon Pierce, Peyton Plourd, Cailan Priest, Jonathan Rogers, Navada Sayles, Sam Sleeper, Levi Small, Hickory Smith, Ian Smith and Aaron Soosman.
Also, Kayden Taylor, Fisher Tewksbury, Pete Vicneire, Ciarrah Whittemore and Hailey Wyman.
Grades 3-5 All A’s — High honors: Bradley Allen, Chandler Atwood, Ivan Chapman, Rylie Deuble, Sheana Folco, Nicholas Greene, Jacobi Gross, Jedidiah Keen, Nathaniel Shamaly, Ava Welch and Madison Wyman.
A’s & B’s — Honors: Brooke Allen, Wesley Barton, Wyatt Bates, Alivia Berube, Ava Bess, Mary Brewster, Lucas Connell, Eleanor Dahms, Abigail Grondin, Ehren Hill, Chase Hongo, Logan Ladd, Noah Lightbody, Riley McClamma, Zander Melvin, T.J. Mihos, Leeyah Nelson, Braylee Patterson, Gabriel Phillips and Leandra Pinkham.
Also, Sesha Rothert, Patience Rowe, Justin Sales, Alana Santos, Kylie Small, Michael Steuber, Parker Swihart, Sam Swihart and Johnathan White.
