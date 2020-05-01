Now I can’t watch television without being told what a great deal the Clean Energy Corridor is going to be for Maine. Now Hydro-Quebec chooses to pile it on how concerned they are about my clean air. Central Maine Power chooses to fight a referendum to let the people of Maine decide if this corridor will be installed.

Why would they finance such a fight for such a great deal for the people of this state? Well, the only answer I could come up with is because we’re to stupid to know a good deal when we see one.

Well, thank you, CMP, but I’ll decide for myself, and in the meantime until November, why don’t you concentrate on your own problems right here in Maine before you try to save Massachusetts.

Jay Battersby

Solon

