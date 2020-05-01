Now I can’t watch television without being told what a great deal the Clean Energy Corridor is going to be for Maine. Now Hydro-Quebec chooses to pile it on how concerned they are about my clean air. Central Maine Power chooses to fight a referendum to let the people of Maine decide if this corridor will be installed.
Why would they finance such a fight for such a great deal for the people of this state? Well, the only answer I could come up with is because we’re to stupid to know a good deal when we see one.
Well, thank you, CMP, but I’ll decide for myself, and in the meantime until November, why don’t you concentrate on your own problems right here in Maine before you try to save Massachusetts.
Jay Battersby
Solon
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Columnists
Community Compass: Please stand beside the Kennebec Valley YMCA
-
Editorials
Our View: Maine summer tourist season full of questions
-
Letters to the Editor
Get the CMP corridor off my TV
-
Letters to the Editor
Gleaners help feed central Maine
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.