I am a combat-decorated Vietnam veteran. I support Sarah Gideon for U.S. Senate because I believe she is supportive of health care services for all veterans, specifically good mental health treatment.
I can attest to the importance of long-term mental health services for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. It takes a long time and a lot of support to develop the skills to deal with the effects of PTSD. Anger, mistrust, addiction, domestic violence and homelessness can result from untreated PTSD, and good treatment benefits the veteran, their family and society.
In the past I have supported Sen. Susan Collins, but I no longer do because of her support of the current administration, which has demonstrated again and again a disdain for veterans and their families by minimizing their sacrifices, and denigrating the service of POWs, Gold Star families and Native American veterans.
David Smith
Sidney
