In a world where at least 40% of all food produced goes to waste while many are hungry, it is encouraging to know that there is a group in Waterville that is addressing this problem.
Many people in Waterville and the surrounding communities face food insecurity every day. This is not due to an insufficient amount of food. There is plenty of food in the Kennebec Valley. This is a problem of distribution.
The folks at Central Maine Gleaners are a group of community volunteers who are working to connect those who have excess food with those who are food insecure.
Gleaning is the act of gathering leftover, excess or edible food that would normally go to waste from farmers’ fields, markets, and prepared food vendors. This is then redistributed to community members who are struggling to meet their family’s nutritional needs. We redistribute food through programs such as the Alfond Youth Center, local food banks, the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter, and the Evening Sandwich Program at the Universalist Unitarian Church.
Since May 2019 we have gleaned,
• 2,120.4 pounds of food from Maine General
• $2,695 worth of produce from the farmers’ market
• 1,821.5 pounds from local farms
We are always looking for volunteers for a variety of tasks. From going to the field to pick produce to transporting prepared foods to community partners, we have tasks for everyone. Be the hand that takes what would become garbage and pass it on to those who can use it. Help feed the world. If you garden you might consider planting an extra row to donate to Central Maine Gleaner. We will see that it is well distributed. If you would like to help please contact Steve Knight at [email protected]
Marian Flaherty
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Columnists
Community Compass: Please stand beside the Kennebec Valley YMCA
-
Editorials
Our View: Maine summer tourist season full of questions
-
Letters to the Editor
Get the CMP corridor off my TV
-
Letters to the Editor
Gleaners help feed central Maine
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.