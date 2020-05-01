No one was injured when a masked man brandished a handgun and robbed the 7-Eleven on Forest Avenue near the Westbrook line early Friday morning, police said.

The man entered the store at 1917 Forest Avenue around 4 a.m., shopped for some items, and when he approached the counter, he brandished a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash.

The perpetrator was described at white, about 5′ 7″ tall, heavy set and bald with light color hair. He was wearing glasses and a gray mask covering the lower portion of his face. He also wore a gray zippered jacket over a maroon crew neck sweatshirt.

Mainers are now required to wear face coverings in public settings to prevent spreading the coronavirus.

The clerk, who was the only employee in the store, complied with the robber’s request and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash toward the Hannaford parking lot on Riverside Street, where he got into a a small dark-colored sedan and drove towards Washington Street.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Portland police at 874-8575.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: