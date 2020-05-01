Oak Hill High School in Wales has announced its top 10 students for the class of 2020. Honorees are listed in alphabetical order, according to a news release from the high school.

Daisy Cole is the daughter of Nikki and Joseph Cole, of Sabattus. Cole plans to attend the University of Southern Maine with an undeclared major.

Desirae Dumais is the daughter of Veronica and Vincent Dumais, of Litchfield. She plans to attend the University of Maine at Augusta and major in biology.

Morgan Inman is the daughter of Penny and Erik Inman, of Wales. Inman plans to attend the University of Maine-Orono and major in business management and administration.

She is the salutatorian of the class of 2020.

Ethan Mousseau is the son of Kristen and Atlee Mousseau, of Litchfield. Mousseau plans to attend Central Maine Community College with an undeclared major.

Magdolyn Ryder is the daughter of Jennifer and Aaron Strout, of Sabattus. Ryder plans to attend the University of Maine, Orono and major in accounting.

Angela Strout is the daughter of Deb and Gordon Strout, of Sabattus. Strout plans to attend Central Maine Community College and major in accounting.

Levi Sturtevant is the son of Lezley Sturtevant, of Lewiston, and Brian Sturtevant, of Litchfield. Sturtevant plans to attend the University of Maine, Orono, and major in computer science.

He is the valedictorian of the class of 2020.

Kayla Walker is the daughter of Karen and Duane Walker, of Lewiston. Walker plans to attend the University of Maine at Presque Isle and major in physical therapy assisting.

Grace Woodard is the daughter of Karen and Woody Bailey, of Sabattus, and Steven Woodard, of Turner. Woodard plans to attend the University of South Florida and major in pre-medical sciences.

Peyton Wright is the daughter of Shawn and Geoffrey Wright, of Monmouth. Wright plans to attend Roanoke College and major in marketing.

