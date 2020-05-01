PITTSTON – Robert C. Russ Jr., 77, of Pittston, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at MaineGeneral Rehab and at Gray Birch. He was born in Springfield, Mass. on May 27, 1942, the son of Robert C., Sr., and Madeline (Bunker) Russ. Robert worked for the State of Maine in the Archives department until he retired after 42 years. He was a member of the Christian Life Fellowship Church in Chelsea and he also enjoyed camping with his wife Joan and grandchildren.Robert was especially close to his stepson, Terry Hopkins, who helped him and Joan around their home and was also close to his stepdaughter, Debbie Fuller, who helped him and Joan with their health needs. Bob thought the world of his nephew Abel Russ. He was predeceased by his parents. Robert is survived by his wife of 27 years Aloha “Joan” Russ; five stepchildren, who he treated like his own, Terry Hopkins of Manchester, Debbie Fuller and husband Bill of Randolph, Mark Hopkins and wife Joyce, Jay Hopkins, Wayne Hopkins and wife Maria, all of Winthrop; two brothers, Joel and Steve Russ; several grandchildren; nephews and a niece. At Robert’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Service, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhome.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous