The Ogunquit Playhouse has canceled its 2020 season, the first that the 87-year-old theater has missed since World War II.
In a press release, Executive Artistic Director Bradford Kenney said the canceled season would cost the playhouse at least $3 million in ticket sales. The playhouse will attempt to recover that money through fundraising, he said. The playhouse sells about 120,000 tickets each year, with a season that usually runs May to October with a holiday production in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and relies on ticket sales for most of its operating budget.
“Our commitment to the health and safety of our staff, artists, and audiences is our top priority. Although this decision is difficult and heartbreaking, we understand its necessity and are willing to do our part to stop this pandemic,” Kenney said in a press release.
“Although we have cancelled our main stage productions, we will continue our mission of providing artistic content – in many new ways this year, while also focusing on raising needed funds and planning for an extraordinary 2021 season.”
This was shaping up as a big year at Ogunquit, with the regional premiere of the new play “The War of Roses,” directed by Jason Alexander, and the world premiere of the musical “Mr. Holland’s Opus,” directed by B.D. Wong. Other shows were “Dirty Dancing,” “Crazy for You” amd “On Your Feet!”
Maine State Music Theatre and the Theater at Monmouth also canceled their theater seasons.
