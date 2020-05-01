Customers flooded some of the first businesses to open their doors to the public Friday as Mainers rushed to get a haircut, groom their dog or buy a new car.

Main Street Barber Shop in Kennebunk was not allowing walk-in customers but was completely booked up with back-to-back appointments for the whole day. A few people waited outside in the rain to get into Brazier’s Barber Shop in Westbrook.

Dog-a-holick Dog Grooming and Mod Dog Spa in Westbrook were both scheduling appointments for weeks out into the future to meet demand.

Yankee Ford in South Portland had just one customer come into its newly reopened showroom, but the auto dealership was working out a deal on a new car Friday morning, said owner Bob Esposito.

Having the dealership’s showroom open is a nice touch, but Esposito said his company has successfully transitioned to online business – sales were down just 12 percent in April, far less than predicted, he said. He expects to continue serving customers that way for the foreseeable future.

“Some businesses, especially mine, will come away learning a lot from this,” Esposito said. “We can do a lot of things without having a customer here.”

Friday was the first day many public-facing businesses were allowed to reopen under Gov. Janet Mills’ plan to restart the state’s economy.

Some health care providers, barber shops, hair salons, pet groomers, golf courses, auto dealerships and car washes got the green light to serve customers, provided they followed social distancing and sanitation protocols provided by the administration.

At least one business that was allowed to reopen decided not to. Nick Injac, owner of Riverside Auto Sales and Service in Portland, said he planned to wait to see if the coronavirus pandemic improves in Maine before opening his showroom.

“We just don’t want to get exposed to anything, prematurely let people in, that kind of stuff,” he said. “We will reconsider in a week or two when we see how everything is going. If everything goes smoothly then, if there is no jump in the numbers, we might reopen.”

