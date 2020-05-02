More than 3,300 customers of Central Maine Power in Kennebec County lost power on Saturday afternoon, the company reported on its website.
The outages happened because of “animal damage” at a substation in Monmouth, the utility said on Twitter. CMP expects to restore power by 3 p.m. after installing a mobile substation.
https://mobile.twitter.com/cmpco/status/1256614122189475847
As of 2:10 p.m., there were 3,302 outages in Kennebec County, including, 1,707 in Monmouth and 1,555 in Litchfield. There was also a smattering of outages in West Gardiner, Winthrop and Augusta.
This story will be updated.
